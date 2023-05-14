Sameer Wankhede of Aryan Khan case says he's being ‘rewarded’ for being a patriot

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who led the Narcotics Control Bureau when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case said he was being punished for being a patriot -- after the CBI raided his residence and other premises on Friday. The charges against Sameer Wankhede is the allaged demand of ₹25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Out of this alleged bribe amount, ₹50 lakh was allegedly obtained. The CBI has booked Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

Sameer Wankhede issued a statement on Saturday after the CBI booked him for demanding ₹ 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

Issuing a statement, Wankhede said his resident was searched for more than 12 hours when his wife and children were present. "They found ₹23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service...I am getting rewarded for being a patriot," Sameer Wankhede said. His wife Marathi actor Kranti Redkar's phone has been taken away by the CBI officials, Wankhede said, as reported by news agency ANI.

CBI recovered ₹28,000 from his sister Yasmin Wankhede's house and ₹28,000 from his father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede's house. 1800 rupees were also recovered from Sameer the residence of Wankhede's father-in-law.

Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan case

A 2008-batch IRS officer, Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021 and arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among others on the charges of possession of drugs. Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail. In 2021, the NCB in its chargesheet gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan as there was no sufficient evidence that he was carrying drugs.

Controversies surrounding Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede is not new to controversies and the Aryan Khan case took the lid off many such controversies regarding his caste, religion. NCP leader Nawab Malik who is now in jail brought several allegations against Wankhede. It was Nawab Malik who claimed that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim and forged documents to get a government job in the SC quota. There was a liquor bar in the name of Sameer Wankhede in Navi Mumbai, Nawab Malik alleged. The extortion claims in connection with the Aryan Khan case were also made at that time.

Sameer Wankhede 'fraud Singham': Priyanka Chaturvedi

Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called Sameer Wankhede the 'fraud Singham' and said Karma never misses an address. "Said it from day 1 & now glad karma has said hello. As the saying goes, Karma never misses an address," Chaturvedi tweeted after CBI raid on Wankhede's house.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.