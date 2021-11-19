Sameer Wankhede owns a bar in Vashi, got licence as a minor: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday levelled fresh allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede and said he and his family indulged in several irregularities, not just forging a caste certificate being a 'Muslim'. While the Bombay high court will pass an order on November 22 on the plea filed by Sameer Wankhede's father seeking an injunction against minister Nawab Malik, the minister addressed a press conference on Friday and released documents which showed there is a bar and restaurant registered in the name of Sameer Wankhede, operating since 1997.

Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede who was with the excise department got the licence in Sameer Wankhede's name in 1997. "In 1997, Sameer Wankhede was not even an adult. He was 17 years old and getting a bar licence at that time in illegal," the minister claimed.

In a fresh twist, Nawab Malik says Sameer Wankhede framed ex-wife's cousin; HC order on caste case on Nov 22

There are three allegations against Wankhede for which he will lose his job, Nawab Malik said. "First allegation is extortion in the case of Aryan Khan. Second is forging a caste certificate for a government job and third is running a bar and concealing the information," the minister said adding that the permit of the bar has been renewed every year and Wankhede has shown the income to the government as rent while a bar, under his name, is functioning on full swing.

According to reports, Sameer Wankhede has clarified that he never concealed the information about the bar. Wankhede said he mentions the income from that property in his income tax returns and after he joined the government service, his father has the power of attorney of the property.

Nawab Malik said his party will pursue the case and unmask the "illegal" activities the Wankhede family has been doing. In a tweet, Nawab Malik also said he will be travelling to Dubai. "I will be back in India on the 24th of November 2021. Requesting all government agencies to keep an eye on me and track my movement," the minister tweeted.

Earlier, Nawab Malik claimed Wankhede had gone to Dubai and extorted money, which Wankhede denied and said he never went to Dubai. It is not yet known whether Nawab Malik's Twitter announcement has something to do with Sameer Wankhede.

