Same-sex marriage hearing highlights: Same sex couple not imported: CJI

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court hearing LIVE updates: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the arguments for and against seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. This is the seventh day of the hearing.

On April 27, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to come up with a response on May 3 about the social benefits that the same-sex couples can get even without the legal recognition of marriage. To this, the Centre now has said that it will form a committee to examine the administrative steps it can take to address some of the concerns of same-sex couples.