San Francisco consulate attacks: NIA releases pictures of 10 suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday released pictures of 10 suspects wanted for the attacks on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in March and July as part of intensified action against Khalistani supporters operating from foreign soil.

Khalistan supporters have carried out a series of attacks on Indian missions abroad. (AFP)

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on June 16 over the attacks.

The NIA, which is probing the larger conspiracy in the attacks, issued three notices against the 10 seeking information that could lead to their arrest. The agency has assured that the identity of informer(s) will be kept secret.

On March 19, Khalistani supporters trespassed and tried to burn down the consulate. The attackers broke the makeshift security barriers and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises. The consulate building was damaged and some officials were also injured. Khalistani supporters tried the same on July 1 while the consulate officials were inside.

An NIA team visited San Fransisco last month and collected CCTV footage and other evidence from the local police, people familiar with the matter said. On Wednesday, NIA released pictures of 43 gangsters involved in multiple terror activities, drug smuggling, and murders in Canada and India.

The action comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation of Indian involvement in Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. The allegation triggered a diplomatic row and tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats this week.

Khalistan supporters have carried out a series of attacks on Indian missions abroad. Pro-Khalistan protestors pulled down the national flag and attempted to vandalise the Indian high commission in London on March 19. The NIA is also probing this case.

Khalistan supporters have desecrated at least a dozen Hindu temples since last summer in Canada.