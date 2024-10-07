‘Sangh and PM Modi…’: Asaddudin Owaisi on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Hindu unity pitch

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on the latter's remark urging Hindus to unite for their security.



According to a PTI report, Owaisi said at a public meeting in Telangana's Nizamabad,"The danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, Christians is from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. " AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

What Mohan Bhagwat said?



On Sunday, while addressing the 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran, Bhagwat said,"We have lived here since ancient times even though the term Hindu came later. Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue."



“Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences and disputes," PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.



“A society is not just formed by individuals and their families, but by considering the comprehensive concerns through which one can attain spiritual fulfilment,” he added.

‘Modi has troubled Hindus, Muslims during his rule’: Owaisi

Attacking the prime minister, Owaisi said,"Modi talks about demographic changes in Jharkhand though the country faces problems like rampant unemployment."



The Hyderabad MP claimed that China occupied 2,000 square kilometres of India's territory and questioned Bhagwat's “silence” on the issue.



Owaisi once again raised the issue of Israel conflict, saying,"I urge our Prime Minister. Modi ji, explain to Benjamin Netanyahu, push for a ceasefire (in West Asia). Though 12-15 lakh Palestinians have lost their homes, I have seen their courage, they are not afraid of death."



Earlier this year, Owaisi triggered a row after he chanted ‘Jai Palestine’ in Lok Sabha after taking oath as member of parliament. An uproar from treasury bench resulted in the Chair ordering that the remarks be expunged.



The Hyderabad MP however, justified his slogans and said there was nothing wrong in him saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.



(With agency inputs)

