Sangli election results LIVE: Vote counting begins in Sangli

Sangli election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for Miraj, Sangli, Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, and Jath seats in Sangli district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on 20 November in a single phase....Read More
In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led NDA won a majority. Later, Shiv Sena exited the alliance and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the government under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022, and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government. Eknath Shinde replaced his former party chief Udhav Thackeray as CM. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP also divide into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Sangli and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats.
Sangli election results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in Maharashtra by 6 seats, followed by 1 seat each for the Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Prahar Janshakti Party, and the Shiv Sena.
Sangli election results LIVE: The vote counting for the Sangli district, along with all other Maharashtra districts begun at 8 am.
Sangli election results LIVE: Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Hari Gadgil of the BJP won against Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil of the INC during the 2019 elections.
Sangli election results LIVE: The candidates contesting in the Sangli district includes Dhananjay Hari Gadgil (BJP), Prithiviraj Gulabrao Patil (INC), Arati Sarjerao Kamble (BSP), Allauddin Hyatchand Kazi (VANBB), Satish Bhupal Sanadi (RSJP), Sangram Rajaram More (IND), Sameer Ahmed Sayyed (IND), Rafik Mahamad Shaikh (IND), Milind Vishnu Sabale (IND), Meenakshi Vilas Shewale (IND), Mayuresh Siddharth Bhise (IND), Jayashri Ashok Patil (IND), and Jayashree Jagannath Patil (IND).
Sangli election results LIVE: Miraj, Sangli, Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, and Jath are the 8 constituencies of the Sangli district.
Sangli election results LIVE: The Sangli district reported 63.28% voting by 5 pm on Wednesday
Sangli election results LIVE: The counting of votes in Sangli district will begin at 8 am with early trends coming in afterwards.