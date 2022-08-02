Sanjay Raut ED custody: List of opposition leaders facing agency’s probe

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was on Sunday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam and unaccounted cash worth ₹11.50 lakh was seized from his residence.

According to ED, the 60-year-old leader was arrested due to “non-cooperation”, “unaccounted cash recovered at his residence”, and recovery of “incriminating documents” from his place.

Raut is not the only one at the receiving end of ED’s probe.

We look at other senior political leaders who are facing ED’s wrath this year.

- Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was questioned by ED in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. She was questioned for alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Owing to Gandhi’s poor health, and the recent Covid-19 infection, party workers organised nationwide protests where several leaders including Rahul Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police. The Wayanad MP was also questioned in the same case for over 50 hours over the course of five days in June.

- Partha Chatterjee

Former education minister in the West Bengal government Partha Chatterjee was arrested by ED in relation to an alleged teacher recruitment scam wherein a total of ₹52 crore was recovered from his and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee’s flats. Trinamool Congress (TMC) stripped him of his ministerial role and said that he “embarrassed” and “dishonoured” the party. Apart from the unaccounted cash, the ED has also seized four high-end cars, that the duo allegedly used for “partying”, said an official. In fact, two new cars were booked by Chatterjee for two shell companies that had been on the central agency’s radar.

- Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee also came under the ED’s questioning in an alleged coal scam in the state. The agency lodged the case under the provisions of the PMLA and alleged that a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in the state’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. His wife was also called for questioning by the agency.

- Satyendar Jain

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in relation to a money laundering case based on a 2017 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him. The minister is accused of using laundered money to purchase land in Delhi.

- Charanjit Singh Channi

Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in April was questioned by ED in 2018 illegal sand mining after his nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, and aides’ premises were raided by the agency in January. Despite a probe being launched into Channi’s activities under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it was later dropped.

- Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has also found himself in a row with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and recently, the central agency filed an additional chargesheet in the case related to the misappropriation of funds worth ₹113crore in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) during his tenure as the body president. The agency had attached residential and commercial properties owned by Abdullah worth ₹11.86crore in December 2020, however, he alleged that the properties attached in the case were either ancestral or acquired prior to the alleged offence.

- Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in relation to a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. According to media reports, over 5,000 paged chargesheet was submitted to the court. While the NCP has denied all charges against Malik, he currently remains behind bars.