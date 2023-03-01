Sanjay Raut's ‘chormandal’ remark for Maharashtra legislature sparks row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s alleged ‘chormandal’, or ‘body of thieves’, reference to Maharashtra legislature caused uproar in the state assembly, with speaker Rahul Narvekar accepting a notice of breach of privilege against the Rajya Sabha member. Calling the remark “serious”, Narvekar said he would inquire into the matter and adjourned the House for the day as chaos prevailed over Raut's utterance.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)

While talking to reporters in Kolhapur earlier in the day, Raut allegedly called the “vidhimandal” (legislature) a “chormandal”, triggering uproar in the assembly.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the House assembled for the day. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who submitted a notice of breach of privilege to speaker, termed Raut's remark an “insult to the state.” Narvekar accepted the notice and said he would give his decision on it on March 8 following a detailed inquiry into the matter.

He said Raut’s remark has hurt the “dignity, sanctity and sovereignty of the house and its members”.

“I have the constitutional obligation to protect it.”

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat also said that such remarks were unacceptable. Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are allies of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

“There is a need to check what actually has been said. At the same time, everyone should be careful what words are spoken in the House. We have also been called ‘anti-nationals’,” Thorat said.

BJP and Shiv Sena legislators stormed into the well of the House demanding Raut's arrest, forcing repeated adjournments. The speaker adjourned the House for the day after his appeals to the members to remain seated went unheeded.

