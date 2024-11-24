Sanjay Raut slams ex-CJI DY Chandrachud: ‘Name will be written in black letters’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emboldened defectors by not deciding on their disqualification petitions. His attack at the CJI came a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's embarrassing loss in the Maharashtra assembly election. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.(Grab)

Sanjay Raut further said that Justice Chandrachud's name will be written in black letters in history. "He (Chandrachud) has removed the fear of the law from defectors. His name will be written in black letters in history," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sanjay Raut claimed that by not deciding on the disqualification petitions, Chandrachud kept doors and windows open for defections.

Sanjay Raut's party could win only 20 out of 95 seats it contested in the Maharashtra election. The Congress won only 16 of the 101 seats it contested. Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) could only win 10 seats.

In 2022, Uddhav Thackeray was dislodged from power by his former confidante, Eknath Shinde, who rebelled and walked away with the bulk of the party's MPs and MLAs.

Shinde later joined the BJP camp and became the chief minister of Maharashtra.

When Thackeray knocked on the court's door, the apex court put the onus on the assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions. The Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, later declared the Shinde-led bloc the real Shiv Sena.

"We are sad but not disappointed. We will not leave the fight incomplete. Division of votes was also a factor, and the RSS played an important role in the election. The poisonous campaign impacted us negatively," Raut said on the election result.

In a sharp jibe at the BJP, he said the swearing-in ceremony for the new government should be held in neighbouring Gujarat.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won over 230 of the state's 288 seats. BJP emerged as the single-largest party.

Justice Chandrachud retired on November 10.