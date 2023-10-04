‘Path of honesty is difficult’: Kejriwal after meeting Sanjay Singh's family

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal met the family members of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe into the excise policy case. A photo shared by news agency ANI shows the AAP convenor and his wife with Singh's parents and wife. After meeting the family, Kejriwal while speaking to the reporters condemned his party colleague's arrest. “AAP is a staunch honest party. We all know that the path of honesty is difficult. If we will become dishonest like them then all of our problems will be resolved...More than 1,000 raids have been conducted in this liquor case and several people have been arrested but they are not able to recover even a single penny”, Kejriwal was quoted by ANI as saying. ALSO READ: ‘They didn’t find any base…arrested him': Sanjay Singh's father on MP's arrest“PM Modi is involved in corruption from tip to toe. I think after independence, PM Modi is the most corrupt PM of our country”, he said. “They (ED officials) searched his entire house but nothing was found and he was arrested in the evening. Elections are coming and after the formation of the INDIA alliance, PM Modi is desperate... They will arrest many people till 2024. Sanjay Singh is a lion...We file a case in court”, the Delhi chief minister said. Singh, 51, is the third AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to be arrested for alleged money laundering. In its chargesheet, ED alleged that Sanjay Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy, which allegedly benefitted certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. ALSO READ: ‘Forcibly…without evidence’: Sanjay Singh cries foul moments before arrestThe ED in its chargesheet alleged Singh and Sisodia were in touch with a restauranteur named Dinesh Arora, who later turned approver of the CBI. According to ED, Arora had met Singh through whom he came in contact with the then deputy CM Sisodia during a party at his own restaurant Unplugged Courtyard.The ED has alleged that Arora received a call from Sanjay Singh in 2020, and the latter asked the businessman to arrange for funds for the Delhi assembly election. The central agency claimed Arora spoke to many of the restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to ₹82 lakh (handed over to Sisodia) for collection of party funds for the elections.

