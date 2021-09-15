Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sansad TV goes LIVE. Modi launches channel jointly with Venkaiah Nadu, Om Birla
india news

Sansad TV goes LIVE. Modi launches channel jointly with Venkaiah Nadu, Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the launch of the Sansad TV that good content helps people connect.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The integrated platform of Sansad TV was conceptualised nearly two years ago after a panel led by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash submitted a report approving a common platform for two channels. (Representational photo)

The much awaited Sansad TV, that replaced the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, went live on Wednesday evening after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla launched the integrated platform.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sansad TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the launch of the channel on the International Democracy Day makes it more relevant.

“In a fast-changing world, the role of television and the media is rapidly evolving. The 21st Century is witnessing a revolution through news and broadcast. At a time like this, it is natural for the channel associated with Indian parliament to undergo transformation,” Modi said while delivering a keynote speech at the launch of the Sansad TV.

RELATED STORIES

Observing that “content is connect”, the Prime Minister stressed, “If you have quality content then the people get naturally connected to you. This is as true for the media as it is for our parliamentarty system, because the parliament nt only deals with politics but also with policies."

Speaking at the launch, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that timely flow of authentic information about the functioning of legislatures and elected representatives enhances accountability and transparency in the functioning of public institutions. 

“This is what RSTV and LSTV have been providing till now and the Sansad TV will be offering henceforth," Naidu said.

Naidu used the opportunity to comment that separating ‘truth’ from ‘falsehood’ has become a real challenge, at a time when ‘speed’ and the ‘compulsion' to be the first with breaking news occasionally overides all other considerations.

“The media should function as a means of empowerment for development through informed actions by the citizens,” Naidu said.

The programmes on Sansad TV will primarily be in four categories — functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes and policies, history and culture of India and issues, interests and concerns of contemporary nature.

The Prime Minister announced that Sansad TV will be available on social media and OTT platforms as well as a mobile application.

The Sansad TV has planned a series of programmes under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a government initiative to celebrate 75th year of India's Independence.

The integrated platform was conceptualised nearly two years ago after a panel led by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash submitted a report approving a common platform for two channels.

Hindustan Times first reported the launch on August 4.

Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity on contract for a period of one year, an internal order of the Lok Sabha secretariat said. During the recess, the channels will run current affairs programmes in English and Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lok sabha tv rajya sabha tv narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Much to learn from discussions in Parliament: PM Modi at launch of Sansad TV

Kerala govt hiding Covid death toll, case should be filed against CM: Cong MP

736 Afghans recorded for new registration in India from Aug 1 to Sep 11: UNHCR

Indo-US cooperation will boost economic dynamism amid Covid-19 challenges: Rajnath
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP