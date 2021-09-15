Sansad TV goes LIVE. Modi launches channel jointly with Venkaiah Nadu, Om Birla

The much awaited Sansad TV, that replaced the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, went live on Wednesday evening after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla launched the integrated platform.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sansad TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the launch of the channel on the International Democracy Day makes it more relevant.

“In a fast-changing world, the role of television and the media is rapidly evolving. The 21st Century is witnessing a revolution through news and broadcast. At a time like this, it is natural for the channel associated with Indian parliament to undergo transformation,” Modi said while delivering a keynote speech at the launch of the Sansad TV.

Observing that “content is connect”, the Prime Minister stressed, “If you have quality content then the people get naturally connected to you. This is as true for the media as it is for our parliamentarty system, because the parliament nt only deals with politics but also with policies."

Speaking at the launch, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that timely flow of authentic information about the functioning of legislatures and elected representatives enhances accountability and transparency in the functioning of public institutions.

“This is what RSTV and LSTV have been providing till now and the Sansad TV will be offering henceforth," Naidu said.

Naidu used the opportunity to comment that separating ‘truth’ from ‘falsehood’ has become a real challenge, at a time when ‘speed’ and the ‘compulsion' to be the first with breaking news occasionally overides all other considerations.

“The media should function as a means of empowerment for development through informed actions by the citizens,” Naidu said.

The programmes on Sansad TV will primarily be in four categories — functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes and policies, history and culture of India and issues, interests and concerns of contemporary nature.

The Prime Minister announced that Sansad TV will be available on social media and OTT platforms as well as a mobile application.

The Sansad TV has planned a series of programmes under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a government initiative to celebrate 75th year of India's Independence.

The integrated platform was conceptualised nearly two years ago after a panel led by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash submitted a report approving a common platform for two channels.

Hindustan Times first reported the launch on August 4.

Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity on contract for a period of one year, an internal order of the Lok Sabha secretariat said. During the recess, the channels will run current affairs programmes in English and Hindi.