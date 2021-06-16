Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Santitaion worker held for murder of Covid patient in Chennai

Chennai Police began investigating after a Covid-19 patient, M Sunitha, 41, went missing . Her decomposed body was found later
By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Representational image.

Police on Tuesday arrested a sanitation staff member, Rathi Devi (40), of a government hospital in Chennai for the murder of a Covid-19 patient admitted there. Devi confessed that she had killed the patient for money and her mobile phone, police said. The port-mortem report revealed strangulation marks on her neck.

Chennai Police began investigating after a Covid-19 patient, M Sunitha, 41, went missing . Her decomposed body was found later. She was undergoing treatment after being admitted to the hospital on May 21.

“She had gone missing since May 25 and we found her body on the eighth floor of tower 3 at the hospital on June 8,” police said in a statement. Eye-witnesses had informed the police that they saw Devi speaking with the patient in tower 3 of the hospital. The victim’s husband, Mouli, had filed a complaint after she went missing and police case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Investigations revealed that Devi had taken the victim out of the Covid-19 ward using a wheelchair on the pretext of taking her for a scan and dumped her body on the 8th floor. Police said that Devi has been remanded in judicial custody.

