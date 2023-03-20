Kisan mahapanchayat live updates: Thousands of farmers to gather in Delhi; 2,000 cops deployed
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha protest in Delhi: Catch live updates on 'kisan mahapanchayat' where thousands of farmers from various states and union territories are set to gather in Delhi to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price.
Lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on Monday, said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).
The SKM said last month that the 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). The farmers' body, which spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, has urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to the demands of the farmers.
Farmers' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill. The union has also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.
Mon, 20 Mar 2023 10:09 AM
Delhi traffic police issue restrictions, diversions in view of ‘Kisan rally’
Mon, 20 Mar 2023 09:48 AM
Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Delhi today. Demands and traffic advisory: Updates
Thousands of farmers from across the country are expected to join at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat', the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has said.
Mon, 20 Mar 2023 09:08 AM
Security personnel deployed at Ramlila Maidan
The Delhi Police have deployed over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather for Monday's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', officials told news agency PTI.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.