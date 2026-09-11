Satya Niketan PG operator Shubham Tyagi surrenders in Delhi court, sent to two-day police custody

Tyagi had been absconding since the incident, following which police teams searched multiple locations to trace him.
The development came a day after investigators said they were examining the mobile phone records and online chat history of Sudhanshu to establish what happened immediately after the building collapsed. Police said Sudhanshu's phone had been sent for forensic examination.
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The building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair and extension work was underway.
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The building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair and extension work was underway.
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Police have arrested the building owner's son, Mahesh, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the case.
Building owner Hariram Gupta, 81, and his wife, Urmila, 75, are also in judicial custody, police said.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.
Police are investigating whether structural alterations and ongoing repair work contributed to the collapse.
Deep Dive
What led to Shubham Tyagi's surrender in the Delhi court?
Shubham Tyagi surrendered after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed due to the ongoing investigation into his role as an operator of the PG facility involved in the Satya Niketan building collapse.
Why were safety concerns raised about buildings in Satya Niketan prior to the collapse?
Police flagged safety concerns about buildings in Satya Niketan three months before the collapse due to ongoing construction activities and previous incidents highlighting regulatory deficiencies, particularly regarding fire risks.
How did the building collapse in Satya Niketan occur?
The building collapsed after a wall was removed without permission to create space for a shop, which significantly compromised the structure's integrity, leading to the tragedy that killed seven people.
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Home/India News/Satya Niketan PG operator Shubham Tyagi surrenders in Delhi court, sent to two-day police custody
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