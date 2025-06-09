Saudi Arabia has put temporary ban on block work visas from India, 13 other countries. Here's why

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended block work visas for 14 countries, including India and Bangladesh, in a move tied to the ongoing Hajj season. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also temporarily banned other kinds of visas, such as e-visas, family visit visas, and tourist visas. (Representative)

The decision is seen as a curb on visa misuse and prevention of unauthorised participation in the Hajj pilgrimage, a concern that came to the fore last year. The temporary ban has been effective since last month and will remain in effect at least until June 30.

The countries affected by the ban are: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Morocco, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan and Tunisia.

The kingdom has also temporarily banned other kinds of visas, such as e-visas, family visit visas, and tourist visas. All the curbs are connected to the ongoing Hajj season.

What is the block work visa that Saudi Arabia suspended?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issues block work visas to employers, who then distribute them among employees to bring them into the country in bulk to meet labour demands. These visas are the first step towards employment in the country for foreign nationals, who then get other kinds of visas according to their employment.

Block work visas are mainly used in various industries, such as hospitality, construction, and domestic services. All these sectors rely heavily on workers from South Asia and parts of Africa.

Why has the Saudi Arabian block work visa been suspended for 14 countries?

Saudi Arabia has suspended block work visas for 14 countries due to concerns that they are being misused for unauthorised entry into the Hajj pilgrimage. Officials quoted in the regional media say that there have been instances of individuals entering the country on a work visa and then performing the Hajj without an official permit.

According to the officials, this practice leads to overcrowding and jeopardises the health and safety standards during the Hajj pilgrimage, something that was seen last year. The officials don't want it to be repeated this time, hence the stricter curbs.