'Saw her crying...': Twitter backs IndiGo staff in 'not your servant' video row

The internet went into a massive debate following the video of an IndiGo air hostess getting into a heated argument with a passenger on a Delhi-bound flight from Istanbul. The incident reportedly happened over meal choices, and the video clip showed the air hostess losing her cool after the passenger's behaviour that she claimed made her crew break down into tears. Netizens have now shared their take on the matter, with many backing the flight attendant and requesting IndiGo not to take action against her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One Twitter user took to the social networking site to show support to the air hostess, terming the passenger in question “rude”. “The IndiGo crew did take a lot of the brunt from this pax. Otherwise maybe they could have diverted and dropped him off somewhere in a foreign land with the cops there? He got to come home,” his post on the micro-blogging site read.

The tweet came with a screenshot of an Instagram reel of a passenger, who claimed to be on the same flight where the incident took place. The message on the screenshot said that the video only reveals one side of the story, with the person who originally shot the moment being “smart” about it. It further stated that “most of the passengers on the flight were particularly ill-mannered and were very rude to the crew”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They called them servants and were after their life for food when they know that they are travelling on a low budget airline…I saw an air hostess crying before all this had happened…The flight crew is just doing their job with utmost integrity and hard work. They don't deserve to be treated this way,” the message in the screenshot read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The person who posted the message in the screenshot also said that they would be “more than willing” to serve as a witness of the incident if it comes down to it.

However, many responses under the tweet were neutral, saying one should not jump to conclusions without knowing both sides of the story.

Another Twitter user also showed support to the IndiGo air hostess, lauding her for calling out the passenger's “bad behaviour”. “I'm on the side of the IndiGo flight attendant. The man clearly calls her a servant, he says ‘you are a servant’. She responds with ‘I am an employee’. It makes me sick to see so many men saying this is bad behaviour by a flight attendant. Sorry, but there are limits,” she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several other Twitter users backed the flight attendant in agreement with the afore-mentioned tweet. However, some did not find any problem in calling an air hostess a “servant” citing that government employees are commonly known as “civil servants”, which is not taken in a “condescending way”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Twitter user said that she has seen people treating those in service jobs with “complete disdain”, adding she is “glad” about the “young lady” standing up for herself. “Glad her teammates stood by her. IndiGo, hope you stand by her too,” her post on Twitter read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told news agency PTI that the regulator is looking into the incident and will take an appropriate action as per the findings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON