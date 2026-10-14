‘Say Halo to Dewi’: All about new AI avatar launched by Indian embassy in Indonesia

The Indian embassy in Jakarta has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar named Dewi. Sharing the update, the embassy wrote, "Meet Dewi, the new AI face of the Embassy of India in Jakarta!"

The embassy, in a press release, noted that the name 'DEWI' has strong cultural resonance in both India and Indonesia. (@IndianEmbJkt/X)

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"Culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular updates — all coming closer to you! Bringing you stories and updates from across the India–Indonesia partnership," it added.

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"Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi! Stay informed, stay connected!," the embassy further said.

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{{^usCountry}} India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, also shared the update on his X handle and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of #Navaratri and #DurgaPuja our AI Avatar #Dewi is here to guide her followers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, also shared the update on his X handle and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of #Navaratri and #DurgaPuja our AI Avatar #Dewi is here to guide her followers." {{/usCountry}}

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'The name 'DEWI' finds strong cultural resonance': Embassy

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The embassy, in a press release dated October 14, 2026, noted that the name 'DEWI' has strong cultural resonance in both India and Indonesia.

"It derives from the Sanskrit word Devi, and is a common female name in Indonesia carrying the same meaning. Over the centuries, Sanskrit has influenced Indonesian language and culture. The name “Dewi” is one such example of shared heritage between India and Indonesia," the release stated.

"Driven by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s M.A.N.A.V. Vision for use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and his emphasis on the adoption of emerging technologies, including AI, to improve governance and public service delivery, Embassy of India in Jakarta has launched its AI Avatar – DEWIon 13 October 2026. This launch also marks the beginning of festival season and auspicious Navaratri and Durga Puja Festival," it said.

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According to the official statement, through its AI avatar, the Indian embassy "intends to further improve its outreach locally moving beyond conventional systems of communications and making information about India more accessible, engaging and relevant to Indonesia."

"Through various social media platforms of the Embassy, AI Dewi shall bring Indonesian audiences closer to Indian culture, travel experiences, educational and scholarship opportunities, business and investment prospects, and consular services," it noted.