India, Indonesia rise as key partners

Over the past few years, India and Indonesia have been quietly at work, building synergies in defence, security, and connectivity. The two countries have been steadily steering their cultural ties towards a comprehensive strategic partnership. All that work came to a triumphal culmination during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta. The contracts for supplying BrahMos and Astra missiles reflect the coming of age of segments of India’s defence industrial base. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s commitment to strengthen maritime connectivity through the joint development of ports in Aceh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands adds strategic depth to India’s most consequential partnership in the Asean region. Prime Minister Modi and President Subianto both spoke of their commitment to an Indo-Pacific centred around unimpeded commerce and a rules-based order. (@IndianEmbJkt)

The agreement on the two countries’ Coast Guards working together bolsters past measures on maritime security cooperation in regional waters. Indonesia’s location — astride four straits that connect the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean — enhances its value as a strategic partner. India and Indonesia have also worked on trilateral initiatives, involving Australia and Japan. It was, thus, significant that both Modi and Prabowo spoke of their commitment to an Indo-Pacific centred around unimpeded commerce and a rules-based order. Prabowo has also turned to Modi for assistance with welfare schemes and digital public infrastructure.

The developments in Indonesia complement India’s recent efforts to deepen cooperation with Japan and South Korea, two other major players in the Indo-Pacific region. The moves reflect the continuing churn in the region. Longstanding partners of the US in the Indo-Pacific are concerned about President Donald Trump’s efforts to forge better relations with China. India, on the other hand, is perceived as crucial for forging alternative partnerships to ensure stability and freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean and a destination for key capabilities in defence, trade and manufacturing.