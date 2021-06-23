Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SBI halts ATM operations in Tamil Nadu after 48 lakh
india news

SBI halts ATM operations in Tamil Nadu after 48 lakh

Tamil Nadu Police suspect the individuals involved in the looting were not from the state
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:20 PM IST
SBI chief general manager R Radhakrishna told reporters that as a preventative measure to curtail any further loss all atm machines have been disabled(Bloomberg File Photo )

The State Bank of India (SBI) halted operations across its ATMs in Tamil Nadu after a group of four reportedly stole 48 lakh from several ATMs operated by the public-sector bank across the state.

Tamil Nadu Police suspect the individuals involved in the looting were not from the state. The loss incurred due to the robbery would impact the bank and not the general public, Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

The group is said to have taken advantage of a technical flaw in the bank's ATMs. A special team has been constituted to investigate the group’s modus operandi. Police have alerted other banks but so far no there haven’t been any such complaints.

"A group of four reportedly stole 48-lakh from several SBI ATMs across the state. Police suspect them to be from another state. The loss has been for the bank and not the public. A special team was formed to crackdown on this modus operandi which took advantage of a technical flaw in the bank's ATMs. Police have alerted other banks but no other bank has complained so far," Jiwal told Hindustan Times.

SBI chief general manager R Radhakrishna told reporters that as a preventative measure to curtail any further loss all atm machines have been disabled across the state. “As a measure to curtail further loss, we have disabled all machines which have problems. Currently, these machines will not dispense cash. The theft took place only through one type of cash deposit machine,”

Jiwal also told reporters that the group targeted an automatic cash withdrawal machine and used a single card to withdraw the stolen amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state bank of india atm loot cash
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP