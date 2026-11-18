State Bank of India (SBI) said its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will be temporarily unavailable from 1:15 am to 2 am IST on Thursday, November 19, due to scheduled maintenance. Customers can continue to use UPI Lite during the window, the bank said. State Bank of India said its UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 1:15 am to 2 am IST on Thursday, November 19, due to scheduled maintenance. (Bloomberg)

“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 01:15 hrs to 02:00 hrs (IST) on 19.11.2026,” SBI informed in a post on X.

“The activity may, however, be completed early. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service,” SBI added. The bank expressed regret for the inconvenience to customers.

UPI Lite is designed for small-value payments. Users add money from a linked bank account to a wallet in a supported app. Once the wallet is funded, users can make payments from that balance without entering their UPI PIN for each purchase. SBI offers the feature through its BHIM SBI Pay app, according to the bank’s customer care page.

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Under the Reserve Bank of India’s framework, the ceiling for a UPI Lite payment is ₹1,000 per transaction, and the wallet can hold up to ₹5,000 at any time. The RBI raised these ceilings from ₹500 and ₹2,000, respectively, in December 2024.