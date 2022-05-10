Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On sedition law, Supreme Court gives Centre 24 hours to decide on pending cases
india news

On sedition law, Supreme Court gives Centre 24 hours to decide on pending cases

The apex court asked the Centre to inform it about pending cases under sedition law and how will the government take care of these cases. The case would be heard on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court. 
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre 24 hours to inform the court whether it will issue instructions to all states and Union territories to keep sedition cases in abeyance till the government's proposed exercise of reviewing Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was completed. The Centre will come back with a reply on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the apex court agreed to the Centre’s proposal to defer hearing till it re-examined the sedition law. 

Earlier, the court asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, how long it would take for reconsidering the sedition law and how would the government address its misuse. 

A day ago, the government said it was re-examining the British-era legislation and urged the court from to not proceed with hearing petitions before it on the matter. 

When Mehta said that reconsideration was underway, the apex court said there were concerns that the sedition law was being misused. 

The top court suggested that the Centre may complete the task of reconsideration in three-four months and direct state governments that matters under 124A of the IPC be kept in abeyance till then.

RELATED STORIES

The court added the attorney general himself had said chanting the Hanuman Chalisa was leading to such cases. “In the affidavit itself it is said that misuse of law is there, how will you address this?” the court said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the exercise of this court cannot be stopped merely because the legislature would take time to reconsider for six months or one year as he urged the SC to examine the constitutional validity of the sedition law.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
supreme court sedition sedition law
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP