SC agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on February 6 a PIL challenging the Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Advocate ML Sharma has filed the petition calling the ban on 'India: The Modi Question' malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

A separate petition filed by senior journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan on taking down tweets with links to the BBC documentary will also be heard on Monday.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing. The CJI agreed to list the case on February 6.

The Centre recently directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The ministry of external affairs has trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

The documentary questions Narendra Modi's handling of the riots who was a chief minister then.

"That cause of arose to file present petition arose to the petitioner on 21st January 2023 when respondent invoking rule 16 of IT rule 2021 prohibited citizen of India to see BBC documentary consisting/ disclosing true facts of Gujrat riot 2002 butchering of citizen of India in 2002 without adopting constitutional provisions which is a serious injury to the constitutional systems of the India and cannot be repaired if not quashed," the plea said.

The ban amounts to a violation of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), it was contended.

The plea also sought a probe into those responsible for the Gujarat riots.

