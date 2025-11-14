SC alarm as Delhi AQI ‘severe’ for 3rd straight day

Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha on Thursday sounded a grim warning over the worsening air quality in the national capital region (NCR), calling the situation “very serious” and urging lawyers to avoid physical appearances in court. An aerial of the city’s hazy skyline, in Noida on Thursday. (PTI)

Justice Narasimha, leading a bench that also comprised Justice Atul S Chandurkar, made the observation during the morning mentioning round, advising members of the Bar to use the virtual hearing facility instead of appearing in person given the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi.

“Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage,” Justice Narasimha remarked from the bench.

The observations came as Delhi breathed “severe” for the third straight day, shrouded in a thick cloak of pollution. The city’s air quality index (AQI) first crossed 400 this season on Tuesday, when it read 428. It remained above the threshold on Wednesday (418).

Also Read | ‘Even masks not enough’: Delhi pollution ‘severe’, SC has a question for lawyers

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that many lawyers were already wearing masks, Justice Narasimha cautioned that such protection was inadequate.

“Even masks are not enough. They will not suffice. We will discuss this with the Honourable Chief Justice as well,” the judge said.

Lawyers present in the courtroom described the exchange as a reflection of the visible concern within the judiciary about the hazardous air quality that has blanketed Delhi-NCR for days.

Also Read | AQI today: Delhi’s air quality ‘severely’ toxic for third straight day, smog chokes morning skies

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 425 at 9 am on Thursday, placing it in the “severe” category. In the wake of the AQI, the CAQM has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR, triggering a nine-point emergency response that includes a ban on construction activities, restrictions on diesel vehicles and other curbs aimed at reducing emissions.

The comments by Justice Narasimha’s bench come even as another Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai continues to monitor the larger issue of air pollution in the region. On Wednesday, the CJI-led bench questioned the Punjab and Haryana governments for their failure to control stubble burning, a key contributor to the seasonal spike in pollution across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The apex court had asked both state governments to submit details of the steps taken to curb farm fires, even as satellite data showed thousands of such incidents over the past week. The Centre, too, was directed to coordinate with states to ensure that farmers are not forced to resort to burning crop residue.