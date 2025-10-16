Supreme Court allows use of ‘green’ firecrackers on Diwali

While the sale of firecrackers has been allowed between October 18 and 20, “use of firecrackers shall be confined between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on the two days i.e., the one before and on Diwali day,” ordered the top court. The court, however, made it clear that the relaxation was “on a test case basis” and subject to strict enforcement and environmental monitoring.

Delhi-NCR is set to have a cracker of a Diwali this year — quite literally. The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 20 — it had indicated it would do so on Friday, but issued the order and also explained the nuances on Wednesday — calling the decision a “balanced approach” aimed at reconciling the right to livelihood and the right to clean air.

The court order signals a major shift from absolute prohibition to conditional regulation, while leaving open the question of whether Delhi-NCR can truly celebrate a green Diwali without turning the air grey. To be sure, experts have explained that no cracker is truly green.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the decision, which she said “not only honours public sentiment but also sends out a powerful message of environmental responsibility.”

Issuing a detailed order on a bunch of pleas made by firecracker manufacturers seeking a relaxation of the ban, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai and justice K Vinod Chandran said it was “called upon to balance the interests of both the industry and the health of the general public, especially the aged, the ill and the infants, on whom the debilitating effect of pollution would be more pronounced.”

Aggravated environmental pollution resulting in serious health hazards is pitted against the right to life and the right to carry on a profession, held the bench, adding that bursting firecrackers is also an “expression of the festive spirit embedded in India’s cultural milieu”.

Noting that a total ban had not ended the use of conventional firecrackers, which are often smuggled into NCR and cause greater harm, the bench said it had to take a “balanced approach, taking into account conflicting interests and permitting celebrations in moderation while not compromising on environmental concerns.”

In its order, the bench directed that only NEERI-approved green crackers, designed to emit 30% less particulate matter and harmful gases, will be permitted. The court directed that their sale will be allowed only through licensed traders at designated outlets identified by district collectors and police chiefs. Crackers containing barium and series crackers (commonly called laris) will remain banned. Online sale of firecrackers through platforms such as Amazon or Flipkart will also continue to be prohibited.

The bench ordered that enforcement teams comprising officials from the police and pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan be formed to ensure strict compliance. These teams will conduct inspections, seize unauthorised stock and send random samples to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for testing. Traders whose licences had lapsed or were suspended last year may apply for temporary renewals to enable the sale of authorised green crackers during the four-day window.

In addition, the central and state pollution control boards were asked to monitor Delhi-NCR’s air quality index (AQI) and submit reports on sand and water quality from areas where crackers are usually burst. The monitoring will take place till October 25 to assess the impact of the relaxation.

Wednesday’s order builds upon a hearing last week, when the court had said it was inclined to permit firecrackers during Diwali on a trial basis, even as environmental experts and the court-appointed amicus, senior advocate Uttara Babbar, cautioned that enforcement remains a challenge. At the time, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had submitted a detailed proposal for allowing the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR), subject to conditions and regulatory oversight.