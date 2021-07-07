Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC asks Centre to submit panel report on aircraft fumigation to prevent mosquito
india news

SC asks Centre to submit panel report on aircraft fumigation to prevent mosquito

IndiGo Airlines, which moved the top court against the NGT imposing blanket ban on spraying insecticides and pesticides in aircraft, claimed that the mosquito menace is prevalent at airports in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, among others.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:45 PM IST
The Supreme Court has asked the expert committee to find out what are the best ways of aircraft fumigation followed by other countries.(PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to submit the report of an expert committee tasked at finding out if spraying of insecticides or fumigating aircraft as a solution to mosquito menace was harmful for passengers. The apex court’s order came after additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that owing to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the committee was unable to submit the report. It had to be submitted in pursuance of the November 29, 2019, and February 7, 2020 orders.

The Centre has now taken time till September 7, 2021 to complete the exercise, the top court bench stated. “The Union of India shall apprise the Court of the report of the expert committee in the meantime,” the bench added.

The Supreme Court was hearing pleas against the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban of spraying disinfectants and pesticides in aircraft. The NGT had initiated proceedings based on an e-mail by US-based neurologist Dr Jai Kumar, who said that fumigation on planes with chemicals like phenothrin, an organo-phosphorus neurotoxin, was harmful for human beings. He claimed that these chemicals pose the risk of causing cancer and auto-immune diseases, including lupus, Parkinson’s disease and memory loss. Kumar further claimed that this practice solely exists in Indian airlines, and that all other airlines have ceased doing it.

Notably, the apex court had earlier said that it was not in favour of imposing a blanket ban and may permit it on certain routes where mosquito problem was prevalent to follow the practice, after the committee submits its report.

IndiGo Airlines, which moved the Supreme Court against the NGT ban, stated that several Indian airports are faced with mosquito menace, including in Kolkata, Patna, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Raipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Lucknow and Pune.

The airlines also said that the blanket ban was keeping them from taking steps towards safety and protection of passengers, especially in monsoon season when vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue are abundant.

IndiGo further claimed that they have already received several complaints due to the issue, with some even filing cases against the company.

The apex court has directed the expert committee to find out if fumigation is injurious to human health, and what are the best practices followed by foreign airlines.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court national green tribunal indigo airlines malaria infection dengue

Related Stories

chandigarh news

NGT orders inquiry into felling of 176 trees in Patiala village

PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:50 PM IST
india news

Inoculate inmates with mental illness first: Supreme Court

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:38 AM IST
jaipur news

'You see, but don’t observe’: SC quotes Sherlock Holmes while dismissing plea

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP