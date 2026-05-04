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SC asks Dubai-based Indian to approach embassy over travel ban

SC asks Dubai-based Indian to approach embassy over travel ban

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant relief to a Dubai-based Indian national who alleged harassment by local authorities there, claiming he had been wrongfully subjected to a travel ban.

SC asks Dubai-based Indian to approach embassy over travel ban

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard petitioner Asif Azad, an engineer who appeared through video conferencing from a Dubai mall, and directed him to approach the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates for assistance.

Azad, a permanent resident of Kerala, alleged that he was entrapped and implicated by some drug mafia and was facing a travel ban in Dubai due to a case against him in the southern state.

"We have heard the petitioner in person. We are not inclined to accept the story as stated here. Let him approach the embassy," the bench ordered.

When Azad alleged that certain MLAs of Kerala are "against him", the CJI quipped that he should "take advantage of the changed regime".

Azad said the investigations in the case against him in Kerala were one-sided and that no progress had been made in the probe for 41 days.

He alleged that certain MLAs of Kerala are also against him. The CJI referred to current political changes taking place in Kerala and said, "Now some change is happening as you can see on TV. So, take advantage of the changed regime".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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