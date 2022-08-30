SC closes all Gujarat riots proceedings, pleas against UP over Babri demolition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday drew curtains on a batch of contempt petitions against the Uttar Pradesh government and its officials arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. The top court also closed all proceedings initiated in the wake of the 2002 post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat.

The Supreme Court noted that with the passage of time and in view of the 2019 top court's verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, the contempt cases don't survive.

On the proceedings initiated in the wake of the post-Godhra riots, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala stated that the cases have become infructuous with the passage of time and trials getting over in eight out of nine major cases prosecuted by the special investigation team (SIT) under the court's orders and final arguments are going on in one case in the trial court in Naroda Gaon.

The court also noted that advocates Aparna Bhat, Ejaz Maqbool and Amit Sharma, appearing for the petitioners, fairly accepted the statement of the SIT.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad who was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for Gujarat in the case, on Thursday told a bench of Justice UU Lalit that a response to Setalvad’s petition was ready but it required some corrections.

On August 22, the top court had sought a response from the Gujarat government on Setalvad's bail plea who was arrested in June in the case.

