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SC directs Kerala govt to take custody of state's tallest elephant Raman

SC directs Kerala govt to take custody of state's tallest elephant Raman

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Observing that well-being of voiceless animals is of paramount importance, the Supreme Court has directed the Kerala government to take over custody of the elephant Raman, described as the tallest in the state at 10.53 ft, and house it an appropriate rehabilitation centre.

SC directs Kerala govt to take custody of state's tallest elephant Raman

A bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma noted that Raman has been subjected to commercial exploitation and used in ceremonial processions and rituals.

"It is truly unfortunate that the elephant in question i.e., Raman, who also happens to be the tallest elephant in the state of Kerala has been subjected to commercial exploitation despite an order restraining such exploitation, that too on the strength of an undertaking made before this court.

"We would be failing in our duty towards the voiceless, if we turn a blind eye towards such defiance. We cannot be a mute spectator, more so in matters pertaining to voiceless animals, whose well-being is also of paramount importance," the bench said.

The top court found Krishnankutty, who had retained custody of the elephant based on a contested will, guilty of contempt for wilfully violating an undertaking given to the apex court and imposed a fine of 2,000 on him.

Krishnankutty, on the other hand, claimed that Raman was lawfully transferred to him by virtue of the gift deeds and that he has been continuously maintaining and caring for the elephant for the last 10-12 years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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