Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC dismisses C’garh govt plea in toolkit case against ex-CM Raman Singh, Patra
india news

SC dismisses C’garh govt plea in toolkit case against ex-CM Raman Singh, Patra

It said observation in the order terming the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case as politically motivated will not come in the way of the high court in finally deciding the matter
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with a Chhattisgarh high court order staying probe against former chief minister Raman Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra over their comments related to the alleged toolkit, or a social media campaign playbook, that their party in May said was prepared by the Congress to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said observation in the order terming the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case as politically motivated will not come in the way of the high court in finally deciding the matter.

The Chhattisgarh government approached the Supreme Court against the high court’s June 14 interim order. A single judge of the high court passed the order saying there was no case against Singh and Patra. The two were accused of spreading fake news and promoting enmity between classes through their tweets related to the alleged toolkit.

Also Read | Can’t deny them their right: SC on Centre’s plea to defer NDA exams for women

The BJP has alleged the toolkit was prepared to build a biased narrative over the government’s handling of the second wave of the Covid-19, and the Central Vista Project. The Congress has dismissed the allegations.

The high court issued a notice on the basis of Singh and Patra’s pleas against the FIR and sought a response from the state government. It said the averments in the FIR reflected that by the tweets, Congressmen “are aggravated which clearly indicated that no public peace or tranquillity is being adversely affected”. The court linked the allegations in the FIR to political rivalry between two parties.

RELATED STORIES

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the state government, cited the high court’s observations, and asked: “What is left for me to go back for?”

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was not inclined to entertain the petition. “There are a large number of cases alleging politically motivated FIRs across courts in this country. This court cannot be dealing with all such cases. Why should we give any preference to you?”

Singhvi said the least the state government expected was a fair hearing before the Supreme Court and this was not possible with the high court’s observations.

The bench told Singhvi, “Do not waste your energy. We are not interfering with the HC (high court) order. Let the high court decide the matter finally. The state would also have the opportunity to challenge the final order before this court.” Dismissing the appeal, the bench said, “...we request the high court to dispose of the petition expeditiously.”

Singh and Patra were booked on May 19 on the complaint by Akash Sharma, the Chhattisgarh chief of ruling Congress’s students’ wing. The two moved the high court for quashing the FIR against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Dengue cases in Sept lower than previous yrs, says Jain

Can't deny them their right: SC on Centre's plea to defer NDA exams for women

Visit an opportunity to consolidate ties, says PM Modi before leaving for US

SC rejects Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple trust's plea for audit exemption 
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP