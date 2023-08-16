SC dubs ‘Affair’, ‘Housewife’ and several words as stereotypical, suggests alternatives. See full list

The Supreme Court on Wednesday unveiled a handbook mentioning the words which perpetuate gender stereotypes and should be avoided in court language.“The Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying, understanding and combating stereotypes about women. It contains a glossary of gender-unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.Here is the list of words identified as the one ‘promoting stereotype’ by the top court and the alternate phrases recommended as well.

Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)

STEREOTYPE PROMOTING LANGUAGE (INCORRECT) ALTERNATIVE LANGUAGE (PREFERRED) Adulteress Woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage Affair Relationship outside of marriage Bastard Non-marital child or a child whose parents were not married Biological sex/biological male/biological female Sex assigned at birth Born a girl/boy Assigned female/male at birth Career woman Woman Carnal intercourse Sexual intercourse Chaste woman Woman Child prostitute Child who has been trafficked Concubine/keep Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage Dutiful wife/faithful wife/good wife/obedient wife Wife Easy virtue (e.g a woman of easy virtue) Woman Effeminate (when used pejoratively) Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (e.g confident or responsible) Eve teasing Street sexual harassment Faggot Accurately describe the individual's sexual orientation (e.g homosexual or bisexual Fallen woman Woman Feminine hygiene products Menstrual products Forcible rape Rape Harlot Woman Hermaphrodite Intersex Hooker Sex worker Hormonal (to describe a woman's emotional state) Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (e.g compassionate or enthusiastic) Housewife Homemaker Indian woman/western woman Woman

The handbook identifies common stereotypes by women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past and demonstrates why they are inaccurate and how they may distort the application of the law, the chief justice of India said. Here are more words identified as those promoting stereotypes.

STEREOTYPE PROMOTING LANGUAGE (INCORRECT) ALTERNATIVE LANGUAGE (PREFERRED) Ladylike Use a gender neutral description of behaviour or characteristics (e.g amusing or assertive) Layabout/Shirker Unemployed Marriageable age A woman who has attained the legal age required to marry Mistress Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage Prostitute Sex worker Provider/Breadwinner Employed or earning Provocative clothing/dress Clothing/dress Ravished (e.g she was “ravished” by him) Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped Seductress Woman Sex change Sex reassignment or gender transition Slut Woman Spinster Unmarried woman Survivor or victim? An individual who has been affected by sexual violence may identify themselves as either a “survivor” or “victim”. Both terms are applicable unless the individual has expressed a preference in which case the individual's preference should be respected. Transsexual Transgender Transvestite Cross-dresser Unwed mother Mother Violated (e.g he violated her) Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped Whore Woman Woman of loose morals/easy virtue/promiscuous woman/wanton woman Woman

“Stereotypes are typically held against individuals by virtue of their membership of a group. They are assumptions or beliefs that individuals belonging to specific social groups have certain characteristics or traits”, the handbook read.

