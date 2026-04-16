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SC grants anticipatory bail to software firm owner in sexual harassment case

SC grants anticipatory bail to software firm owner in sexual harassment case

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a software firm owner accused of sexually harassing an employee and attempting to frame her and her husband in a criminal case.

SC grants anticipatory bail to software firm owner in sexual harassment case

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed Venu Gopalakrishnan of Kakkanad, who runs a Kochi-based software company, to extend complete cooperation in the ensuing investigation.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, in our view, the accused/appellant is entitled to the relief claimed under Section 482 of BNSS. We, therefore, allow this appeal and set aside the impugned order passed by the High Court dated September 11, 2025, qua the appellant.

"We direct that in the event of arrest of the appellant, the arresting officer shall release the appellant on bail, subject to his furnishing a cash security in the sum of 1 lakh with two like sureties," the bench said.

The top court directed that Gopalakrishnan shall not misuse his liberty and shall not in any way influence the witnesses or tamper with the material on record.

In its order, the high court had observed that Gopalakrishnan had committed a serious offence and noted the possibility of him using his influence to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Gopalakrishnan had also been in the news for paying 45.99 lakh to for the registration number of his Lamborghini Urus car.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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