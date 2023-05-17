Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC grants SEBI three-month extension to complete probe against Adani group on allegations levied by Hindenberg Research

SC grants SEBI three-month extension to complete probe against Adani group on allegations levied by Hindenberg Research

PTI |
May 17, 2023 02:26 PM IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the SEBI to file an updated status report of the investigation.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

The apex court had on March 2 ordered the formation of a six-member committee to probe allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenberg. (File)

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the SEBI to file an updated status report of the investigation.

The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, also ordered that the report of the Justice A M Sapre committee, which was submitted to it, be made available to the parties to enable them to assist the court in the matter.

The apex court had on March 2 ordered the formation of a six-member committee to probe allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenberg.

The Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
supreme court adani group sebi gautam adani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP