Supreme Court issues directions for places of worship in Manipur

The Supreme Court on Friday put its focus on the restoration of places of worship in Manipur, which has been overrun by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since early May, directing a high-powered committee of retired judges to frame a proposal for the identification and rebuilding of such places that were burnt down or razed during the riots. The top court clarifies that all religious places that were destroyed during riots since May would be indentified. (PTI)

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, ordered the Manipur government to furnish to the committee within two weeks a comprehensive list of identification of the places of worship that were burnt down, destroyed or encroached upon during the mayhem in the northeastern state that has so far claimed at least 175 lives.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Cognisant that the pleas before it claimed the destruction of churches as well as temples during the violence, the court made it clear that the identification would cover places of worship across all religious denominations.

The bench, which also comprised justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, added the state authorities shall also apprise the judges’ committee, headed by former J&K high court chief justice Gita Mittal, of the steps being taken to protect such places of worship from further dangers and encroachment, as well the current state policy of restoration.

Read Here: After months, bodies of 60 killed in Manipur violence airlifted from Imphal

“Based on the response, the committee should frame a proposal for the way forward, including restoration of such religious places. We clarify the committee will take a comprehensive view, including dealing with supervening circumstances and encroachment and occupation of such places,” it added.

“The next report shall have recommendations which will be taken into account while issuing orders of this court on the next date of the hearing,” the bench said.

The top court also took note that it will be on a winter break for the next 15 days, further recording in its order that the state government and the DGP will co-ordinate with the committee so that interim orders of the committee could be implemented without further delays.

During the hearing, the bench also recorded an assurance of solicitor general Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that persons housed in relief camps due to the riots in the state, are able to attend ceremonies and prayers on the occasion of Christmas.

Read Here: Who is the Manipur group that signed a historic truce with the Union government?

The assurance was recorded after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Meitei Christian Churches Council, requested that there should be some place where people in the sState could congregate to celebrate Christmas and observe other religious observances.

S-G Mehta, however, raised concerns saying congregation of a community at this time may pose law and problems. At this, the bench refrained from passing any order and only recorded the law officers’ assurance.

During the hearing, the court also directed the Manipur government to bring out a proposal or response regarding the rehabilitation of those whose homes were destroyed in the violence. “The proposal be also kept in front of the Committee for recommendations in this regard,” it added.

The court, while hearing a clutch of petitions relating to the ethnic strife in Manipur, had in August set up the committee of retired judges, comprising justices Mittal, Shalini P Joshi (former Bombay high court judge) and Asha Menon (former Delhi high court judge), on the efficacy of rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.