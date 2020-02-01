SC issues notice to PMO over plea on black money details

india

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a plea by former Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeking details of black money recovered from overseas locations since June 2014.

The notice came after Chaturvedi challenged a Delhi high court judgment which upheld the decision of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), partly in favour of the PMO. Chaturvedi has contended that the CIC initially ruled in his favour before reviewing part of its decision.

The high court, he said, erred in not appreciating that the information was denied to him on malicious grounds.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta asked the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the PMO to respond to the plea within four weeks.

Chaturvedi, in an RTI application dated August 7, 2017 sought certified copies from PMO of all the complaints submitted to the Prime Minister against central ministers from June 2014 till August 2017, along with documents related to action taken on those complaints. He also asked PMO for information about the quantum and value of black money brought from abroad to India from June 2014 and deposited in the bank accounts of Indian citizens.

The PMO denied information on the corruption complaints against central ministers, saying the RTI request was generic and vague. Information on black money was denied because, it said, this was not covered under the definition of information under the RTI Act.

Chaturvedi’s appeal to the Central Information Commission was upheld in October 2018 and the PMO was directed to furnish the information sought within 15 days.

It was Chaturvedi’s case that the PMO tried to circumvent the directions of CIC after this. Regarding the query on corrupt ministers, the CPIO of PMO denied information on the grounds that providing this would disproportionately divert resources of the authority, an exception which is provided under Section 7(9) of the RTI Act. Information on black money was withheld on the grounds that it would impede the process of investigation.

The non-compliance with the order of CIC was brought to the notice of the CIC by the petitioner by way of a complaint dated November 14, 2018. The CIC, after holding a hearing passed an order in June 2019. As per the petition, the CIC in this order validated the position taken by Chaturvedi regarding the query about corrupt ministers. However, it concurred with the PMO on the query relating to black money.

Chaturvedi again wrote to the CPIO seeking both pieces of information. He also moved the Delhi high court saying CIC could not review its own order and prayed that the information sought by him should be supplied by CPIO. The high court rejected his plea and upheld CIC’s second order, leading to the present appeal in Supreme Court.