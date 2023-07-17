SC junks plea against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a petition seeking action against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly humiliating lawyers in his comedy show ‘Bas Kar Bassi’.

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi (Facebook Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the Court is not inclined to entertain the petition against a comic show.

“What’s this? Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show? Come with something better...” the bench told advocate Farhat Warsi, who appeared in person as a petitioner.

Also Read: Cannot keep accused under narcotics law behind bars indefinitely: SC

Warsi submitted that Bassi, in his show ‘Bas Kar Bassi’, has insulted the advocate community and that some action should be taken against him.

However, the bench remained indisposed. “Let other lawyers take care of themselves. You don’t have to defend the entire community. You take care of yourself,” it told Warsi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court then proceeded to record in its order: “We find no merit in the writ petition. It is, therefore, dismissed.”

Warsi’s petition cited a YouTube video of ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ in which the stand-up comedian had narrated his early years as a law graduate and the experience of being a young lawyer.

According to the petition, Bassi had shown the lawyer community in a poor light, requesting the top court to take cognisance of the “humiliation”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utkarsh Anand Utkarsh Anand is Legal Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on law, judiciary and governance.