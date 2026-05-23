SC lawyers’ body SCAORA elects new office bearers, naming Devvrat as president

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) elections held on Thursday have brought in a new leadership, with advocate Devvrat elected as president, Nikhil Jain as vice-president and Yugandhara Pawar Jha as secretary, while counting for other posts continued till late Friday evening.

Advocate Devvrat elected as president of SCAORA, Nikhil Jain as vice-president and Yugandhara Pawar Jha as secretary (X)

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The SCAORA, established four decades ago, comprises more than 3,000 advocates-on-record (AoR) who have the unique privilege to file and conduct cases in the top court. The association has been credited with filing a petition in the top court in the early 1990s, which led to the landmark decision through which the Collegium system of judicial appointments was judicially devised.

Later, when Parliament amended the Constitution to pave the way for the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), the law was challenged by SCAORA, leading to the significant 2015 ruling in which the Supreme Court set aside the NJAC Act and revived the Collegium system.

The legal activism of SCAORA has continued over the years. Recently, under its president Vipin Nair, the association spearheaded the Supreme Court’s intervention over the summoning of senior advocates for questioning by law enforcement agencies on account of their legal advice to clients, on which the court took suo motu cognisance and issued orders.

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, the SCAORA also intervened in the digital arrests case, taken up suo motu by the court, in the interest of lawyers after an instance came to light where an advocate was duped through a digital arrest by cyber fraudsters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, the SCAORA also intervened in the digital arrests case, taken up suo motu by the court, in the interest of lawyers after an instance came to light where an advocate was duped through a digital arrest by cyber fraudsters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the elections conducted on Thursday, Devvrat defeated advocate Shivaji Jadhav in a straight contest, while Nikhil Jain swept the polls for the vice-president post by cornering nearly 1,000 votes of the total 1,800 votes polled, posting a victory margin of 560 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the elections conducted on Thursday, Devvrat defeated advocate Shivaji Jadhav in a straight contest, while Nikhil Jain swept the polls for the vice-president post by cornering nearly 1,000 votes of the total 1,800 votes polled, posting a victory margin of 560 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post of secretary was bagged by Yugandhara Pawar Jha in a four-cornered fight. Till the latest results came in, advocate Aljo Joseph was declared winner for the post of treasurer, followed by joint secretary Rohit K Singh and joint treasurer Pallavi Barua. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post of secretary was bagged by Yugandhara Pawar Jha in a four-cornered fight. Till the latest results came in, advocate Aljo Joseph was declared winner for the post of treasurer, followed by joint secretary Rohit K Singh and joint treasurer Pallavi Barua. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 58 candidates were in the poll fray for the posts of office bearers and six executive members.

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