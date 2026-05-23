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SC lawyers’ body SCAORA elects new office bearers, naming Devvrat as president

Devvrat elected SCAORA president as Supreme Court lawyers’ body announces new leadership; counting for other posts concludes in Delhi.

Published on: May 23, 2026 02:09 pm IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
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The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) elections held on Thursday have brought in a new leadership, with advocate Devvrat elected as president, Nikhil Jain as vice-president and Yugandhara Pawar Jha as secretary, while counting for other posts continued till late Friday evening.

Advocate Devvrat elected as president of SCAORA, Nikhil Jain as vice-president and Yugandhara Pawar Jha as secretary (X)

The SCAORA, established four decades ago, comprises more than 3,000 advocates-on-record (AoR) who have the unique privilege to file and conduct cases in the top court. The association has been credited with filing a petition in the top court in the early 1990s, which led to the landmark decision through which the Collegium system of judicial appointments was judicially devised.

Later, when Parliament amended the Constitution to pave the way for the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), the law was challenged by SCAORA, leading to the significant 2015 ruling in which the Supreme Court set aside the NJAC Act and revived the Collegium system.

The legal activism of SCAORA has continued over the years. Recently, under its president Vipin Nair, the association spearheaded the Supreme Court’s intervention over the summoning of senior advocates for questioning by law enforcement agencies on account of their legal advice to clients, on which the court took suo motu cognisance and issued orders.

A total of 58 candidates were in the poll fray for the posts of office bearers and six executive members.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / SC lawyers’ body SCAORA elects new office bearers, naming Devvrat as president
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