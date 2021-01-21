SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'

As the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Amazon Prime web series 'Mirzapur' on the accusation of portraying the state and the town in a bad light, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made a sarcastic comment and said the UP government can be accused of the same charges as the Yogi government too has "besmirched" the name of the state.

"The SC should consider also sending a notice to the UP govt for the same reason. They have besmirched the name of a great state through their misconduct," Tharoor tweeted.

An FIR against the web series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal among others was filed by one Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of Mirzapur.

This was a development close on the heels of Tandav controversy where several BJP leaders took objection to the Ali Abbas Zafar directed political thriller and now some controversial scenes have also been edited.

Though the action against Mirzapur escalated after Tandav row, the complaint against Mirzapur is an old one. When the latest season of the web series released in October, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel took to Twitter and complained that unlike as shown in the web series, Mirzapur is a centre of harmony.