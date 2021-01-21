IND USA
SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'

In October, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel first raised objection over the portrayal of the UP town in the Amazon Prime web series.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the same charges which have been brought against Amazon web series Mirzapur can be brought against the UP government as well. (PTI)

As the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Amazon Prime web series 'Mirzapur' on the accusation of portraying the state and the town in a bad light, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made a sarcastic comment and said the UP government can be accused of the same charges as the Yogi government too has "besmirched" the name of the state.

"The SC should consider also sending a notice to the UP govt for the same reason. They have besmirched the name of a great state through their misconduct," Tharoor tweeted.

An FIR against the web series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal among others was filed by one Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of Mirzapur.

This was a development close on the heels of Tandav controversy where several BJP leaders took objection to the Ali Abbas Zafar directed political thriller and now some controversial scenes have also been edited.

Though the action against Mirzapur escalated after Tandav row, the complaint against Mirzapur is an old one. When the latest season of the web series released in October, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel took to Twitter and complained that unlike as shown in the web series, Mirzapur is a centre of harmony.

