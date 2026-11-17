Every wrongful loss of liberty must be compensated adequately to give the victim a genuine opportunity to rebuild his life with dignity, the Supreme Court underlined on Monday, enhancing to ₹30 lakh the compensation payable to a man who remained in jail for more than seven years even after being acquitted of murder. India News

Setting aside a Chhattisgarh high court order that had awarded him just ₹2 lakh, a bench of justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjeev Sachdeva said compensation for wrongful incarceration cannot be reduced to symbolic or nominal monetary relief but must be substantial enough to help the victim regain financial independence, secure a sustainable livelihood, and overcome the material disadvantages caused by the unlawful deprivation of liberty.

“The object of compensation in cases of wrongful incarceration ought not to be confined to providing merely symbolic or nominal monetary relief; rather, it must serve as a meaningful remedial measure capable of assisting the victim in rebuilding his life and restoring, to the extent possible, the opportunities and independence of which he has been deprived,” it noted.

The case concerned Devilal Gond, who was arrested in December 2012 in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in August 2013. The Chhattisgarh high court acquitted him on January 20, 2018, setting aside his conviction and sentence. However, the acquittal order was never acted upon by the prison authorities, and Gond continued to remain behind bars until May 19, 2025 -- a further seven years, three months and 29 days after his acquittal.

The state government attributed the prolonged detention to a communication and coordination failure between the prison authorities and the concerned legal aid functionaries. The jail superintendent had written to the panel lawyer in April and June 2018 seeking the status of Gond’s appeal, but the outcome of the proceedings did not reach the prison administration. The discrepancy was eventually detected during a records verification exercise in May 2025, following which a release warrant was issued.

Calling the episode a case of “complete remissness” and “institutional dysfunction”, the Supreme Court said Gond had lost the prime years of his youth because of the authorities’ apathy and failure to act with promptitude. He was around 28 when he was acquitted and 35 when he was finally released.

The bench noted that the prolonged incarceration deprived him not merely of his liberty but also caused physical and mental hardship, loss of family life and livelihood, and denied him opportunities for education, skill development and advancement in his earning capacity.

“No monetary award can fully compensate for the loss of liberty, time, and opportunities that can never be restored,” said the court, adding that this could not become an excuse for denying a victim a practical, effective and proportionate remedy.

It underlined that enabling a wrongfully incarcerated person to regain self-sufficiency and rebuild his life was not an act of charity or benevolence by the state, but the bare minimum required to redress the injustice inflicted upon him.

The court directed Chhattisgarh to pay the enhanced compensation within four weeks. Of the ₹30 lakh, ₹5 lakh will be transferred to Gond’s savings account, while the remaining ₹25 lakh will be placed in an interest-bearing fixed deposit in his individual name. The monthly interest will be credited to his savings account. He will not be permitted to withdraw or prematurely encash the deposit, or take a loan against it, without the permission of the district legal services authority.

No statutory framework for wrongful incarceration

The judgment also flagged the absence of a legislative framework in India to compensate and rehabilitate people who suffer wrongful incarceration, observing that constitutional courts have, so far, granted such relief in individual cases, without making it readily accessible to everyone similarly placed.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s earlier rulings, the bench said that constitutional courts can award monetary compensation under Articles 32 and 226 (writ proceedings before the Supreme Court and high courts) for established violations of fundamental rights. Such compensation is a public law remedy founded on the principle of strict liability, and the state cannot invoke sovereign immunity to escape responsibility for violations committed by its officials.

The court explained that compensation in such cases is distinct from damages in a civil action and does not prevent the victim from pursuing other remedies, including a civil suit for damages or criminal proceedings against the officials responsible.

It also drew attention to the Law Commission’s 277th report of August 2018 on wrongful prosecution and miscarriage of justice, which recommended a framework providing both financial and non-financial assistance to victims. The latter could include counselling, mental health services, vocational training and measures to remove employment and educational disqualifications arising from wrongful prosecution or conviction.

The bench said compensation embodies the principles of restorative justice by addressing, as far as possible, the physical, psychological, social and economic harm caused by unlawful imprisonment. It also serves as a deterrent by promoting accountability within law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.

In a series of directions aimed at preventing similar cases, the Supreme Court asked all high courts to consider putting in place safeguards along the lines of those introduced by the Madhya Pradesh high court following an earlier Supreme Court ruling in the case of Sohan Singh alias Bablu, who had remained in jail for more than four years after completing his sentence.

The Madhya Pradesh high court’s directions include ensuring that copies of acquittal orders and other relevant court decisions reach the concerned prison, district court and legal services authority on the same day; obtaining compliance reports confirming that prison records have been updated and the person released; and periodic inspections of jails by district judges and legal services authorities to identify prisoners who continue to remain incarcerated despite completing their sentences.

The Supreme Court also asked all high courts to consider establishing an integrated online criminal justice ecosystem, similar to the platform developed by the Madhya Pradesh high court, to facilitate timely information-sharing between courts, prisons, police, prosecution, and other stakeholders.