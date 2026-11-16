Pollution in Yamuna increased despite huge expenditure on cleaning: Supreme Court

Pollution in Yamuna has only increased despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, the Supreme Court has said, directing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at the points where the Yamuna and its major drains enter and exit states, Union territories and districts. The Supreme Court has said pollution in the Yamuna has only increased despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, and that everything wrong with civic administration is reflected in its 520 drains. (Representational image: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

In an order dated November 4, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan observed that industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, and merely constructing more sewage treatment plants is not sufficient to clean the river.

“This court is of the opinion that everything that is wrong with the civic administration in towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna.

"This is why, despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, pollution in the Yamuna has only increased," the bench said while hearing a plea related to cleaning of the river.

The top court said industrial pollution and untreated sewage must be curtailed, if not stopped altogether, at the source.

Also read: ‘Dead fish’ in Yamuna spark row between BJP and AAP

"Where that is not possible, the sewage must first be tapped and then treated. However, tapping will remain a challenge in absence of a robust sewage system and due to joining of stormwater and sewage drains.

"This court is further of the opinion that it would be difficult, if not impossible, for civic authorities to tap sewage in most illegal and unauthorised colonies built on encroached land, since they have not been built on a grid layout and have hardly any space for laying a sewage system," it said.

The apex court said unless illegal and unauthorised colonies and 'jhuggi-jhopdi' (slum) clusters on the drains as well as on the river bed are removed, with rehabilitation of their occupants, their sewage will continue to pollute the river.

The court directed that if water quality deteriorates while passing through a particular state, Union territory or district, the concerned authorities would be held accountable and penalised.

"If the water quality deteriorates on any parameter while flowing through, or exiting a state/Union territory or a district therein, that state/Union territory or district... shall be held accountable and penalised. The said compensation/ fine shall be deposited with the registry of this court," the bench said, directing CPCB to suggest a formula for calculating the said compensation.

Also read: Yamuna cruise draws visitors, but pollution and high fares spoil the excitement

The top court also directed the CPCB to investigate and submit a detailed report with respect to any incident of pollution in the Yamuna, such as fish deaths, floating of white foam on the surface, eutrophication or algal bloom, or increase in Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), or Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels.

"The report should specifically mention the cause of such an incident or spike in pollution levels as well as remedial measures to be undertaken," it said.

The apex court directed all central and state bodies, including ministries and agencies, to render all necessary administrative, logistical, technical, operational and infrastructural assistance to CPCB, its officers, and expert institutions engaged by it, without delay.

"All public and private entities, concessionaires, operators, and agencies managing, operating, or maintaining wastewater, solid waste, and effluent treatment infrastructure, shall grant immediate, unhindered, and unconditional access to their premises, installations, and records to the officials of CPCB and its designated third-party agencies at all hours, for the purposes of unannounced inspections, surprise sample collection, volumetric audits, sensor verifications, and technical assessments.

"All concerned departments, authorities, concessionaires, and plant operators shall extend full technical cooperation and complete, unrestricted data access to the CPCB, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted integration with the centralised monitoring architecture of the CPCB within the time frames stipulated by this court," the bench said.

The matter has been listed for hearing on January 13.