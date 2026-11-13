‘Dead fish’ in Yamuna spark row between BJP and AAP

A political confrontation has erupted between between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged “deaths of thousands of fish” in the Yamuna, with the two sides trading allegations over pollution in the river days before the Chhath festival. Delhi irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday alleged that groups of people were “deliberately dumping” dead fish into the river to create panic ahead of Chhath and malign the BJP government. (HT Archive)

Delhi irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday alleged that groups of people were “deliberately dumping” dead fish into the river to create panic ahead of Chhath and malign the BJP government. He said his department had been instructed to file an FIR and identify those involved.

In a letter dated November 12, accessed by HT, an executive engineer of the irrigation and flood control department’s civil division-4 approached the SHO of Sonia Vihar police station, seeking an FIR and an investigation into what it described as the circulation of fake news on social media about chemicals being sprayed into the Yamuna.

“Some unidentified individuals are spreading fake information on social media platforms, alleging that chemicals are being sprayed into the Yamuna thereby disturbing aquatic life. Such information appears to be circulated with malafide intentions to create unnecessary panic among the public and tarnish the image of the Delhi government,” the letter stated. It sought the identification of those behind the posts and preventive action.

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Verma also alleged that dead fish were dumped into the river a day after the launch of the Yamuna cruise service, in an attempt to disrupt the festival. He said an investigation would establish whether those involved had links with AAP workers.

“As soon as ferry services started operating on the Yamuna, just a day later, officials from our department informed me that some people were dumping dead fish into the Yamuna. The major festival of Chhath is approaching, and they are trying to spoil the atmosphere ahead of the festival,” Verma said.

“An investigation will be conducted to identify who these people are and whether they have any connection with AAP. Everything will become clear once the investigation is completed, and the truth will come out,” he added.