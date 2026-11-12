Yamuna cruise draws visitors, but pollution and high fares spoil the excitement

With the much-anticipated Yamuna ferry ride finally seeing the light of day, visitors were thrilled as they sailed across the river, yet several left disappointed as water pollution spoiled their riverside view. Passengers spotted dead fish floating in the river during the ride, while others took selfies and videos against the backdrop of the Yamuna. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the 30-minute, 5-km back-and-forth ferry ride and other amusement activities drew 600-700 visitors on Wednesday.

Several visitors welcomed the government’s recreational offerings as they enjoyed the river for the first time. Rashmi Pal, 36, from Ram Park in Loni, who took the ride with her husband, two children and two other family members, said, “Previously, we had taken a cruise ride in Mumbai. That exciting experience dragged us here. We welcome the Delhi government’s initiative, but a lot has to be done to clean the river and curb pollution. Hopefully, the craze for these recreational activities would lead to water and air cleaning measures,” said Pal.

Also read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Namo Yamuna River Safari’ at Sonia Vihar

Lack of city landmarks and tourist guides disappoints passengers Many expressed disappointment that Delhi’s cruise ride offered no city landmarks, with only the polluted Yamuna and forested areas on both sides.

During the ride, HT saw people at the riverbank near Sonia Vihar cheering passengers. Most passengers took selfies and videos or discussed the polluted water and the dead fish they spotted floating.

“My family members were very excited after seeing a social media post about the launch of this cruise ride in our city. We came here for a first-hand experience, hoping we would get a glimpse of the city through the ride. But dirty river water and dead fish spoiled our mood. There was no tourist guide to even tell us about the areas we crossed,” said Rohit Kumar Sharma, a 32-year-old Karawal Nagar resident, who had come with his wife and daughter.

Also read: Experts say impact of cruise on Yamuna ecology not studied

Visitors Raise Concerns About Prices and Transport For some visitors, ticket prices for the cruise ride and jet skiing were a concern, which they believed may keep many economically weaker sections away. The ticket price is ₹500 for an adult and ₹300 for a child. For jet skiing, the ticket price is ₹1,000. The prices exclude ₹50 for an adult and ₹30 for a child above three years as an entry fee to the recreational facility.

“I have come here with my five family members. We first paid ₹260 as an entry fee and then spent ₹3,000 for the cruise ride. The ticket prices are on the higher side. Ideally, it should be ₹300 for an adult and ₹100 for a child. Many people will not be able to afford this amount,” said Suleman Khan, a 40-year-old businessman from Delhi’s Wazirabad.

A few visitors also raised the transportation issue. The Nanaksar Sonia Vihar Metro station is the closest transport hub, nearly two kilometres from the facility, they said.

“We first paid ₹60 for an auto-rickshaw ride from the station. The auto dropped us on the main road and from there we walked for a kilometre to reach here. For elderly citizens and children, it’s difficult. A transportation facility is needed here,” said Shambhu Verma, a 50-year-old Mayur Vihar resident.

Also read: Treat the Yamuna as a river, not a drain

Safety and River Ecology Concerns Some families with children also pointed out safety concerns at the floating platform, saying the boarding and de-boarding end was open and not covered by metal railings or ropes.

Gaurav Garg, owner of MG Sky Adventures company operating the cruise rides and jet skiing, said, “We have kept life jackets and deployed four trained lifeguards, holding licences issued by the National Institute of Water Sports, apart from two rescue boats to handle emergencies. We will soon be bringing another vessel that will accommodate 100 passengers in one ride. The existing one is for 40 people.”

Some also criticised the authorities for starting the adventure activities while people in Delhi are braving high air pollution and hazy conditions.

Environmentalists have flagged that the cruise initiative must not compromise the river’s ecology. The Palla–Wazirabad stretch is the only relatively clean part of the river, and Delhi draws raw water for two of its treatment plants from this area.