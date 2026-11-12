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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, November 12 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

Updated on: Nov 12, 2026, 01:04:38 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

What: Aapki Inayat Ft. Inayat Kaur Bajaj

Gram it: Artists paint a mural as preparations are underway at ITO's Hathi Ghat ahead of the Chhath Puja in Delhi. The city is all set to get an 11-km long ghat along the Munak Canal, from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok. This will be part of the 1,400 plus Chhath ghats planned for the festivities this year. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)
Gram it: Artists paint a mural as preparations are underway at ITO's Hathi Ghat ahead of the Chhath Puja in Delhi. The city is all set to get an 11-km long ghat along the Munak Canal, from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok. This will be part of the 1,400 plus Chhath ghats planned for the festivities this year. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Discriminating Taste, Hallucinations of the Tongue – Artworks by Rina Banerjee

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: October 28 to November 18

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Public Service Broadcasting Day (Jan Prasaran Divas) 2026 | Public Service Broadcasting: Broadcasting as a Social Contract

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 12

Timing: 11.15am to 12.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Death of Death (Director: Dāvis Sīmanis)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: November 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | The Day You Met – In Clay

Where: Chelvies Coffee, M-72, 1st Floor, Main Market, Greater Kailash II

When: November 12

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Judge Me If You Can – Comedy Game Show Ft. Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: November 12

Timing: 5.30pm & 8.45pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On November 12, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On November 12, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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