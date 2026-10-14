‘SC not a platform for political influence’: 200 lawyers object to Rahul Gandhi's march

Nearly 200 members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have reportedly sought a resolution condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's march to the Supreme Court on October 12, when thousands of party workers accompanied him as he moved to file a petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others INDIA bloc leaders in a bus towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12. (PTI)

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According to Bar and Bench, the members have written to the SCBA secretary and its executive committee, arguing that the march amounted to a display of political and numerical strength that could exert indirect pressure on judges and undermine the rule of law.

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The representation states that the Supreme Court is “not a platform for demonstrating political influence, financial power or numerical strength”.

Deep Dive Why did nearly 200 Supreme Court lawyers object to Rahul Gandhi’s march? They argued that the march displayed political and numerical strength that could indirectly pressure judges and undermine the rule of law. They said any resolution condemning such conduct should apply equally to all individuals and political parties. What was Rahul Gandhi seeking with his petition against the Election Commission’s SIR exercise? Gandhi and 10 INDIA bloc leaders sought an independent probe into alleged voter-deletion discrepancies and decisions linked to the Special Intensive Revision. Gandhi’s separate plea also sought to suspend the ongoing SIR until an inquiry was completed. Have other leaders challenged the SIR process in the Supreme Court? Yes. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also moved the Supreme Court, challenging how the SIR was being conducted. The court agreed to hear his plea alongside similar petitions.

Also Read: SC Constitution's watchdog, must bite if warnings don't work: Ex-Justice Kurian Joseph amid anti-CEC protests

It warns that allowing such practices could encourage similar displays of political power in high courts and district courts.

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{{^usCountry}} The members have also called for any resolution condemning such conduct to apply equally to all individuals and political parties, rather than targeting a particular political group. Why Rahul Gandhi marched to the Supreme Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The members have also called for any resolution condemning such conduct to apply equally to all individuals and political parties, rather than targeting a particular political group. Why Rahul Gandhi marched to the Supreme Court {{/usCountry}}

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On October 12, Gandhi led a march from the Constitution Club in central Delhi towards the Supreme Court, accompanied by thousands of Opposition supporters and party workers. The mobilisation was part of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning.

Gandhi subsequently entered the Supreme Court to file a petition seeking an independent, time-bound investigation into decisions allegedly taken unilaterally by Kumar.

The plea also sought a suspension of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls until the inquiry was completed.

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The petition named the Election Commission of India, Kumar and two other election commissioners as respondents. It was flagged for 14 defects, including a shortfall of ₹220 in court fees, an illegible photocopy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's identity card and missing vakalatnamas for nine of the 11 petitioners.

The march followed days of Opposition protests demanding Kumar's resignation, with political leaders alleging electoral roll manipulation and raising concerns over the SIR exercise.

Several Opposition leaders, including Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav, had gathered at the Constitution Club before the march.

The protest drew large crowds to central Delhi, prompting police to erect barricades and divert traffic as demonstrators moved towards the Supreme Court complex.