'Will be there': CJP backs INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi march to Supreme Court against CEC
The Cockroach Janta Party has expressed support for Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court to raise the issue of “vote-chori”.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has backed INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court over alleged “vote chori”, with CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka saying the organisation would participate in the protest.
“All of us, all political parties and student organisations who are fighting at their own level stand in solidarity. Our team will be there. We hope the entire country comes together to fight this dictatorial regime,” Ranka told reporters.
Opposition parties led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to march ‘peacefully’ to the Supreme Court at 1.30 pm and submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the alleged electoral malpractice.
Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge have sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise allegations of “vote chori”. However, the CJI declined to meet Gandhi over the allegations.
Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli."
Also Read: 'Tell us in 24 hours or we will': CJP's ultimatum over Jantar Mantar protest amid access restrictions
CJP's ultimatum to Delhi police
Ranka on Monday gave the Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if it did not receive a response within the deadline.
Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass visited the Parliament Street police station to press for a date.
“Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said.
“Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added.
CJP co-convener Saurav Das said the party was willing to let the police decide the date and time of the protest.
“Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them 24-hour ultimatum,” Das said.
Security beefed up in Central Delhi
High Security is in place in Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court.
Security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons.
Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.
(With inputs from Paras Singh)
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