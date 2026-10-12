'Tell us in 24 hours or we will': CJP's ultimatum over Jantar Mantar protest amid access restrictions

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka on Monday gave the Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline. Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date. A protester is detained by police during a protest demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. (AP Photo)

“Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said.

“Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in Delhi over protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why CJP is seeking a fresh date The Delhi Police denied permission for CJP’s proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by the organisers, alleged violations during previous demonstrations and concerns over public safety, traffic and law and order.

The police said the intimation was received on October 7, only three days before the proposed demonstration, while the prescribed guidelines require applications to be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

The proposed protest was intended to press for Kumar’s resignation. CJP had announced the demonstration as part of its campaign against alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

The police also cited the group’s previous protests at Jantar Mantar, alleging that an earlier demonstration continued beyond the permitted period and led to law-and-order problems.