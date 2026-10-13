'Rahul Gandhi didn't push me': DK Shivakumar after BJP shares clip from INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said that Rahul Gandhi didn't push him aside, but was only concerned for him because the crowd was massive.
Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday denied being pushed by leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest march to Supreme Court. The INDIA bloc held a march on Monday seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Shivakumar said that Rahul Gandhi didn't push him aside, but was only concerned for him because the crowd was massive. "Rahul Gandhi did not push me during the protest held in Delhi. He showed concern for me by suggesting that I board the vehicle following behind, as the crowd of protesters was large," Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Shivakumar dismissed BJP's claims suggesting he was pushed by Gandhi. "No one pushed me during the protest," he asserted, while taking a swipe at the BJP, saying it had "immense affection" for him and was therefore spreading "misinformation".
BJP shares viral clip, slams Rahul
Deep Dive
The chief minister's clarification came a day after a clip showing Shivakumar being pulled back while walking alongside Gandhi went viral. Sharing the video, the Karnataka BJP said Kannadigas will never forgive Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.
“Preventing him (Shivakumar) from approaching Rahul Gandhi and pushing him away in such an inhumane manner is a grave insult to the entire state of Karnataka by the Congress party. Kannadigas will never forgive Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party,” the party said in a tweet.
Also Read: Siddaramaiah’s plea over ‘sting op’ used to force him to quit likely to be heard
Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also shared the clip, saying Rahul Gandhi grabbed the Karnataka CM by the collar during the march.
"From Rajiv Gandhi unceremoniously announcing Veerendra Patil's removal as Karnataka CM at an airport to Rahul Gandhi pulling D K Shivakumar by his kurta in the middle of a road, the Congress dynasty's sense of entitlement remains unchanged," he posted on 'X'.
Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara also dismissed allegations of Gandhi deliberately pushing Shivakumar and said that crowd control during protests is challenging.
"During a protest, crowd control is not easy. The primary responsibility of the security personnel there was to protect Rahul Gandhi and ensure that people could not easily approach him. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister also moved towards that area and was slightly pushed amid the crowd," he explained, according to PTI.
Also Read: CM DK Shivakumar alleges plot to delete 5-6 million voters in Karnataka
Gandhi, Shivakumar and others were marching towards the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a meeting with Opposition leaders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More