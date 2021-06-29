SC okays 1 lakh fine on ‘motivated’ plea seeking stop on Central Vista work

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fully endorsed the Delhi high court’s refusal to stop construction of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project during the pandemic and upheld the May 31 order by which the latter dismissed the “motivated” PIL with a cost of ₹1 lakh.

The top court said that the two petitioners -- Anya Malhotra and historian Sohail Hashmi -- were selective in choosing the Central Vista project as the subject of their PIL without doing adequate research on such other public projects where construction was ongoing during the pandemic.

A three-judge bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar said, “We find that the view taken by the Delhi high court is a possible view. Challenge to the findings qua the petitioner is untenable as the petitioners have not pointed out as public-spirited persons, whether the petitioner made any enquiries about other public projects in the city.”

Further, the top court noted that once the Centre told the high court that the project was compliant with the requirements under Delhi Disaster Management Act orders, the PIL petitioners should not have pursued the matter further.

The high court had held that the project being of national importance cannot be stopped as it must be completed by November 30 this year. The petition was found to be “motivated” by the HC as only one project was which held, “Once the workers are staying at the site and all facilities have been provided, Covid-19 protocols are adhered to and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed, there is no reason for this court while exercising powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to stop the project.”

The petitioners had approached the top court to expunge the harsh remarks made by the HC against them and the excessive cost of ₹1 lakh. “The judgment, especially the imposition of exorbitant costs, has a chilling effect on public spirited individuals raising genuine issues of public health and on the right of citizens to question the actions of the government and to hold it to account, which it is submitted is the bedrock of democracy,” the petitioners said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the HC mistook the petition to be seeking stoppage of Central Vista Redevelopment Project. He stated that the aim of the petition was to raise a public health and safety issue after coming to know that the construction work on the Central Vista Redevelopment Project site was going on at a time when Covid-19’s “catastrophic second wave” claimed many lives. On May 3, when the petition was filed, the positivity rate in Delhi averaged at 29.74% and the mean number of deaths stood at 353 persons per day.

“Since it (construction work) had the potential of being a super spreader activity, on account of the to and fro movement of the workers from the site to their accommodation at Sarai Kale Khan, Karol Bagh, Kalkaji, Nizamuddin etc., it was posing a grave risk to the health and safety of the workers and the residents of Delhi,” the petition said.

The Centre told the high court that on April 19, permission was obtained from the police authorities for ferrying nearly 400 workers to the construction site. After May 1, before the petition came to be filed, on-site accommodation was provided to workers, the Centre submitted.

Luthra stated that as regards other projects, the petitioners had submitted that the high court was free to take suo motu cognizance of other projects which were non-compliant. The issue of Central Vista was taken up as information about it was easily available in public domain.