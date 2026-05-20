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SC refuses to entertain PIL for protection, audit of Sikh religious properties

SC refuses to entertain PIL for protection, audit of Sikh religious properties

Published on: May 20, 2026 01:09 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a slew of directions for protection, audit and regulation of Sikh religious and heritage properties across the country.

SC refuses to entertain PIL for protection, audit of Sikh religious properties

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi asked petitioner Charanjeet Singh, who appeared in person and argued his case, to raise his grievances before the Parliamentary Petitions Committee.

Singh, who was also attached to a Delhi Sikh body, at one point bowed before the bench and urged it to issue notice. "I bow before you. Please issue a notice on my petition," Singh said.

The CJI said while the doors of the court are always open, the relief sought fell within the legislative domain.

"The court is here for you; you may come whenever you wish. But these issues require amendments to the law, for which you must go to Parliament. You should approach the Petition Committee of Parliament," the CJI said.

It also sought a direction to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to conduct a special audit of all statutory bodies, boards, committees and trusts managing Sikh religious properties.

It also sought a direction to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to inquire into cases "involving large-scale illegal alienation, undervaluation, misappropriation or laundering of proceeds derived from Sikh heritage properties."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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