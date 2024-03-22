SC refuses to interfere with MP HC order asking ASI to survey Bhojshala

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a Madhya Pradesh high court order this month directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey Bhojshala, a protected 11th-century monument, while posting the matter for hearing on April 1. The court observed that an ASI survey usually takes time. (HT PHOTO)

Hindus consider Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) while the Muslims call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

A petition against the high court order of March 11 was mentioned before a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy for an urgent hearing. The bench said it cannot stay the survey without hearing the other side. It noted the matter is listed for hearing on April 1 when the court reopens after the Holi break. “We will take it up on that day.” The court observed that the ASI survey usually takes time.

The petitioner, Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society, moved the Supreme Court registry on Thursday for an urgent hearing saying the ASI survey due to begin on Friday will damage the protected monument.

Hindu Front for Justice filed a petition in the high court in May 2022 against namaz at Bhojshala. It sought a survey to determine the “real religious character” of Bhojshala.

The high court allowed ASI to survey the monument based on evidence the petitioners presented in the form of coloured photographs of pillars where Sanskrit verses are written. The ASI in April 2003 allowed Hindus to perform puja at Bhojshala every Tuesday. Muslims were given the go-ahead to offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

In May 2022, the court called Hindu Front for Justice’s public interest litigation challenging the ASI move comprehensive. It issued notices to the ASI, the Union, and the state government seeking responses to the plea. The plea urged the court to direct the Union government to re-establish an idol of Goddess Saraswati within the Bhojshala complex. It said the then rulers of Dhar installed the statue at Bhojshala in 1034 AD and that the British took it to London in 1857.