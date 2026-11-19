The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to send Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan back to jail, declining to interfere with the interim bail granted to him by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case

Azam Khan walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on Wednesday evening.

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A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale turned down the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to stay the high court order, while making it clear that the observations made while granting interim bail would have no bearing on the eventual decision in the case.

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“We appreciate all that, but this is an interim bail. We can say observations made while deciding bail may not be taken into consideration,” the bench told additional solicitor general SV Raju, who appeared for the agency and sought to challenge the high court’s findings on the circumstances of Khan’s arrest.

Deep Dive Did the Supreme Court send Azam Khan back to jail after the ED challenged his interim bail? No. The Supreme Court declined to stay the Allahabad High Court’s interim bail order, so Khan was not sent back to jail. Why did the Allahabad High Court grant Azam Khan interim bail in the money laundering case? The High Court found prima facie that the ED may not have followed arrest safeguards, including providing the grounds of arrest and relevant documents in writing before Khan was produced for remand. Does the Supreme Court’s decision settle Azam Khan’s money laundering case? No. The decision concerns interim bail only. The Supreme Court said the High Court’s observations at this stage should not affect the final decision in the case.

Raju maintained that the ED had furnished the grounds of arrest to Khan, who had refused to accept them, and said the agency had video footage and a panchnama to establish its version. He also flagged what he described as an incorrect recording of certain facts in the high court order.

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{{^usCountry}} When the law officer pointed out that the regular bail plea would also be heard by the same high court bench, the Supreme Court declined to impute any motive to the judges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the law officer pointed out that the regular bail plea would also be heard by the same high court bench, the Supreme Court declined to impute any motive to the judges. {{/usCountry}}

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“We cannot attribute motive to the court,” said the bench, before adding that it was “not inclined” to grant the ED’s request.

Also Read | 'Heavens won't fall': Supreme Court refuses to stall Azam Khan's release from prison in money laundering case

In its order, the court said: “This being an interim order, we are not inclined to stay the impugned order of the court. However, the views expressed by the high court prima facie will have no bearing on deciding the matter finally.”

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The bench also took note of the ED’s contention that some facts had been incorrectly recorded in the high court order, but declined to examine the rival claims at this stage.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appeared for Khan.

Khan, 78, walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on Wednesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court, in a separate mentioning before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, refused to stall his release while agreeing to hear the ED’s challenge. When the agency sought a direction to maintain status quo until Thursday, the court remarked: “Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall.”

Khan’s release is the latest turn in a prolonged cycle of arrests, convictions and bail in a spate of criminal cases. Since 2019, around 90 cases have been registered against the veteran SP leader, ranging from alleged land grabbing and forgery to hate speech and misuse of power. He has been convicted in several cases, with the resulting sentences and pending proceedings keeping him in and out of jail over the past few years.

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The Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail on Tuesday, prima facie finding that the ED had not strictly followed the safeguards governing arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The high court bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh questioned the circumstances in which Khan was arrested on October 31, minutes after he walked out of Rampur district jail following bail in a separate forgery case. It described the timing of the arrest as indicative of a “motivated and mala fide” exercise.

The high court also noted that the ED failed to establish that the grounds of arrest and other relevant documents were furnished to Khan in writing before he was produced for remand. The agency had claimed that Khan refused to accept the documents, but the court said it had not been shown any video or photographs substantiating that claim.

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Also Read: Azam Khan walks out of Dasna jail on interim bail, Akhilesh Yadav says ‘truth has triumphed’

The money laundering case originates from alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, including alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which he is the honorary chancellor.

Khan earlier approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the ED proceedings. The top court had asked him to pursue his remedy before the high court, which has listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.

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In a separate reprieve for Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s challenge to the Allahabad high court order staying his conviction in the fake birth certificate case.